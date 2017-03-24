NFL Rumors: Mark Sanchez Expected To Sign One-Year Contract With Bears

Share this:

The Chicago Bears are full of interesting surprises at quarterback this offseason.

In addition to signing Mike Glennon to a huge contract, the Bears also will have Mark Sanchez on their QB depth chart, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Sanchez agreed to a one-year contract with Chicago on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source.

So that leaves the Bears with quite an interesting group at QB.

Bears QB depth chart will be something like this: Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez, David Fales, Connor Shaw. Hard to imagine them going QB early. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2017

The former New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback spent the 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys after being released by the Denver Broncos. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 93 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in two games last season.

