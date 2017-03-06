NFL Rumors: Mike Glennon Could Earn Up To $15 Million In Free Agency

Share this:

Need proof that quarterback is the most important position in the NFL? Look no further than Mike Glennon.

Glennon will hit free agency on March 9 after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three of which he spent as a backup. Glennon has started just 18 games in his NFL career and boasts a career passing rating of 84.6.

But according to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, Glennon could become one of the league’s 25 highest-paid quarterbacks this season.

Multiple #NFL sources are pegging the free agent contract of #Bucs QB Mike Glennon as expected to land between $14-$15 million per season. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 6, 2017

That’s right. The 27-year-old career backup could earn himself a contract that would place him among the league’s high-profile QBs: Just $3 million per year less than Tony Romo, $1 million less than Andy Dalton and significantly more than starters like Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr (all of whom still are on rookie contracts, but you get the idea), per Spotrac.com.

The reason for Glennon’s expected payday, of course, is that he’s one of the few serviceable quarterbacks available in a weak free agent class. Several teams have a need at quarterback — most notably the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears — and unless they place their faith in the draft or can pry Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots, Glennon might be one of the best options.

In that sense, Glennon earning $15 million wouldn’t be too outlandish; the New York Jets, after all, paid Ryan Fitzpatrick $12 million to be their starting QB in 2016. But we all saw how that worked out (Fitzpatrick lost his job to Bryce Petty by the end of the season), and it remains to be seen if Glennon can do any better.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images