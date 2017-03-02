NFL Rumors: Nick Saban Said ‘No Thanks’ To Each Team With Head Coach Opening

If your struggling NFL team needs a head coach, look not to Nick Saban for salvation.
The University of Alabama football coach politely declined every opportunity to interview for head-coaching vacancies in the NFL this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported Thursday, citing a league source.
This means the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers all reached out to Saban to gauge his interest in coaching them, only to be rebuffed by the legendary college coach.
“All were emphatically told ‘no thanks,’ ” by Saban, his agents or intermediaries, Freeman wrote.
The source concludes Saban will never return to the NFL as a head coach.
Saban, 65, coached the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 and 2006 seasons, leading the team to a 15-17 overall record. He then bolted to Alabama, where he has led the Crimson Tide to four NCAA titles.
Saban’s stock apparently remains high within NFL executive circles. But he’s doing just fine and apparently is perfectly happy where he is.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP