NFL Rumors: Patriots Among Teams Interested In Falcons Linebacker Paul Worrilow

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Paul Worrilow reportedly has garnered interest from several NFL teams ahead of free agency, including the team that defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts all have expressed interest in Worrilow, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe on Friday.

Worrilow, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent when the league year opens Thursday, is coming off by far the worst season of his four-year NFL career. After racking up 127, 143 and 95 tackles in his first three pro campaigns, he managed just 21 in 12 games this season and barely played in the playoffs.

The 26-year-old Delaware product did not log a single defensive snap in the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, with all 25 of his snaps in the game coming on special teams.

The Patriots’ need for depth at the linebacker position will greatly increase if they are unable to re-sign Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower.

