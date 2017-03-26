NFL Rumors: Patriots, Darrelle Revis Haven’t Discussed Possible Return

Share this:

Tweet







Darrelle Revis became a Super Bowl champion in his one season with the New England Patriots in 2014, and it was reported the free-agent cornerback could make a return to Foxboro, Mass.

In fact, there were reports saying Revis’ return to the Patriots was becoming “increasingly likely.” But despite the chatter, it appears the negotiations between the two sides are non-existent.

According to CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran, “the Patriots and Darrelle Revis have not discussed a deal that would bring the cornerback back to New England.”

This news isn’t very surprising. Revis undoubtedly had his worst career in the NFL last season with the New York Jets, and it’s unclear whether or not he could continue playing in the league as a cornerback.

However, it’s been speculated Revis would make the switch to safety in order to prolong his career. Plus, if anyone could get the best out of a veteran player in the latter stage of their career, it’s Bill Belichick.

If Revis is willing to sign for short money, it could turn into a low risk, high reward situation for the Patriots. But, considering the team’s active effort to get younger, New England might not view taking on a 31-year-old defensive back as a worthy cause.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images