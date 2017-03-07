NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘Expect’ To Lose LeGarrette Blount In NFL Free Agency

Share this:

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount had a career year with the Patriots in 2016, but it doesn’t sound like he will be returning for an encore next season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on air Tuesday that there is an “expectation” that Blount will not be back with the Patriots in 2017, according to CSNNE. Blount will become an unrestricted free agent Thursday when the new NFL league year begins.

The 30-year-old running back is coming off a season in which he ran for a career-high 1,161 yards and an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns. It was his first season with double-digit touchdowns for the Patriots.

If Blount does decide to move on from New England, NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal believes that the Detriot Lions could be the ideal landing spot for the power back.

The Patriots still have speed backs Dion Lewis and James White on the roster and could replace Blount with a number of workhorse back options on the free-agent market, including Adrian Peterson. Other than Peterson, Jamaal Charles, Eddie Lacy and Latavius Murray are the top free agent running backs that the Patriots could look at should Blount depart.

Free agency begins Thursday.

