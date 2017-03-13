NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Rex Burkhead, Former Bengals Running Back, For Visit

Share this:

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rex Burkhead made the trip to Foxboro on Monday to visit with the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

The visit came after the 26-year-old Nebraska product went unsigned through the first four days of NFL free agency.

The Bengals drafted Burkhead in the sixth round in 2013, but he appeared in just one game as a rookie and carried the ball just 13 times over the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Burkhead finally took on a significant role in Cincinnati’s offense this season. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back played in all 16 games for the Bengals, rushing 74 times for 344 yards (an impressive 4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while also catching 17 passes on 20 targets for 145 yards.

The Patriots currently have running backs Dion Lewis, James White, D.J. Foster and Tyler Gaffney under contract for the 2017 season. LeGarrette Blount, who led the team in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2016, and Brandon Bolden remain on the open market after becoming unrestricted free agents last Thursday.

