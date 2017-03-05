NFL Rumors: Patriots Offered Saints No. 32 Pick For WR Brandin Cooks

Share this:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been rumored to be on the trading block, but he won’t come cheap.

The New England Patriots were one of the teams reportedly interested in Cooks’ services, but according to The Times-Picayune’s Josh Katzenstein, their offer underwhelmed the Saints.

New England reportedly offered New Orleans the No. 32 overall pick in this year’s draft, Katzenstein reports, citing sources. The pick, evidently, was not high enough to peak the interest of the Saints.

“If the Saints choose to move Cooks,” Katzenstein writes, “they’re hoping to receive a draft pick in the middle of the first round, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations.”

The 23-year-old is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL, which justifies New Orleans’ demands. In three seasons, Cooks has hauled in 215 receptions, for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Not to mention, this year’s free-agent class for wideouts is rather mediocre. If a team is looking to seriously bolster its wide receiver corps, it might have to do so via trade. New Orleans has no need to aggressively shop Cooks, but an inquiring team could be willing to pay the high price.

With the new NFL year set to kick off on March 9, trade talks for Cooks could start to heat up.

