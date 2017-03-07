NFL Rumors: Patriots Tender Cameron Fleming At Original-Round Level

Share this:

The New England Patriots made a move on one of their three restricted free agents Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss was the first to report the Patriots had tendered offensive tackle Cameron Fleming at an original-round level, which would pay him $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

If another team offers Fleming a more lucrative contract and the Patriots do not choose to match, New England would receive a fourth-round draft pick as compensation. The Pats drafted Fleming in the fourth round (140th overall) in 2014.

The tender represents a nice raise for the 24-year-old offensive lineman, who earned $600,000 this season as a third-year pro.

Fleming played in all 19 games for the Super Bowl LI champions, backing up Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon as New England’s third tackle and also playing some tight end in jumbo sets.

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET Thursday to tender their remaining restricted free agents: cornerback Malcolm Butler and tight end Michael Williams. The expectation is Butler will be tendered at a first-round level, which would pay him $3.91 million in 2017.

