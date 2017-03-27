NFL Rumors: Raiders’ Move To Las Vegas A Done Deal With Owners Vote Imminent

Share this:

Goodbye, Black Hole. Hello, Sin City.

The Oakland Raiders have secured the votes necessary to move the franchise to Las Vegas, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning.

The NFL’s owners are set to vote on the matter Monday afternoon at the NFL Annual Meeting. Twenty-four of the 32 must vote in favor of relocation for the move to officially go through.

Sure sounds like the Raiders have all the votes they need today to move to Las Vegas. Get used to…the Las Vegas Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2017

The Raiders, who are coming off their best season since 2002, would be the first NFL team ever to call Vegas home. The move would give the city two professional sports franchise’s, as the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights will begin their debut season this fall.

In a conversation Monday with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressed optimism that the Raiders’ motion to relocate would be approved.

“I think we will have a vote, and I think we will have a positive vote,” Goodell said. “I think we are in pretty good shape.”

With the exception of the stint they played in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994, the Raiders have called Oakland home since 1960. The team finished the 2016 season 12-4 but bowed out in the wild-card round of the playoffs after quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 16.

