NFL Rumors: Robert Woods, Reported Patriots Target, Signing With Rams

Robert Woods is headed back to SoCal.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and USC product plans to sign with the Los Angeles Rams when NFL free agency opens Thursday afternoon, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Teams eagerly have snatched up high-profile wideouts since the league’s legal tampering period began Tuesday, with Brandon Marshall (New York Giants), DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Torrey Smith (Philadelphia Eagles), Kenny Britt (Cleveland Browns) and Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) all reportedly finding new homes.

Woods had been mentioned as a potential target of the New England Patriots, who also were linked to Marshall and Jackson. New England also might be looking to acquire a receiver via trade, as they reportedly have been trying to pry Brandin Cooks away from the New Orleans Saints.

Woods played in 13 games for the Bills this season, catching 51 passes for 613 yards and one touchdown.

