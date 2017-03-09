NFL Rumors: Safety Duron Harmon Expected To Re-Sign With Patriots

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Duron Harmon are negotiating a new contract that would keep the free-agent safety in New England, according to multiple reports.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing a source, that Harmon and the Patriots are “expected” to get a deal done.

Source: The #Patriots are working on a deal to bring back versatile DB Duron Harmon. It’s expected to happen. More secondary action. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Harmon is one of several Patriots defensive players set to hit the open market Thursday afternoon. Though he was the clear No. 3 safety this season behind Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, he operated almost as a third starter given how often the Patriots employed their dime and “big nickel” packages.

The drop-off after that trio is steep. The next players behind Harmon on the Patriots’ safety depth chart are Nate Ebner and Jordan Richards, who played a combined 36 defensive snaps all season.

One of three Rutgers products in New England’s secondary along with McCourty and cornerback Logan Ryan, Harmon has played in 63 of a possible 64 games since the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2013. He recorded two interceptions, four pass breakups and a career-high 31 tackles this season.

