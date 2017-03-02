NFL Rumors: Sebastian Vollmer Will Be Released By Patriots, Might Retire

Share this:

Sebastian Vollmer’s New England Patriots tenure — and perhaps his NFL career — has come to an end, according to multiple reports.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today and Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald both reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Patriots plan to release the 32-year-old offensive tackle, who spent the entirety of this season on the physically unable to perform list with hip and shoulder injuries.

Vollmer was set to make $2.25 million in salary in 2017. He will consider retirement, according to Howe.

Though he dealt with various injuries throughout his NFL career, Vollmer spent a half-dozen seasons entrenched as the Patriots’ No. 1 right tackle, starting 80 games from 2010 to 2015. Marcus Cannon grabbed a stranglehold on that position this season, however, making Vollmer expendable.

All five of the Patriots’ 2016 starting offensive linemen are under contract through next season, including Cannon and left tackle Nate Solder. Third tackle Cameron Fleming is the only New England O-lineman set to hit free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images