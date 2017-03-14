NFL Rumors: Steelers Will Rescind Offer To Dont’a Hightower If He Leaves Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their offer to Dont’a Hightower — and given him a deadline.
The Steelers, who hosted the prized free-agent linebacker for a visit Tuesday, informed Hightower their deal will be off if he leaves Pittsburgh without signing a contract, according to a report by NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Kinkhabwala reported earlier in the day Hightower’s visit gave the Steelers “positive vibes,” but that the 27-year-old left the team facility without a contract in hand.
The New York Jets also have made a strong push to sign Hightower, and the New England Patriots remain in contention to re-sign him.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP