NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Drawing Interest From Bears In NFL Free Agency

With NFL free agency set to open Thursday, the Chicago Bears reportedly are looking to shore up their pass defense.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Bears are “strongly interested” in signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 26-year-old Gilmore is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in which he recorded 48 tackles and a career-high five interceptions for the Buffalo Bills.

Despite those numbers, Gilmore’s 2016 performance was uneven. The star cornerback allowed 60.3 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught for an average of 15.6 yards per catch, according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Gilmore reportedly is looking for a contract around $15 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Bears pass defense was effective during the 2016 season. Chicago allowed 224.9 passing yards per game last season which was good for seventh best in the NFL.

In a division that features star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, a talented secondary is of the utmost importance and the addition of Gilmore could definitely help the Bears in that area.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images