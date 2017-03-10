NFL Rumors: Terrelle Pryor To Sign One-Year, $8M Contract With Redskins

Share this:

Terrelle Pryor will have to prove himself again in 2017.

Pryor, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark with the Cleveland Browns in his first season as a full-time wide receiver, agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins on Friday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

WR Terrelle Pryor is signing a one-year deal with Washington , per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Washington giving WR Terrelle Pryor a one-year, $8 million deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

CSNMidAtlantic.com’s JP Finlay was the first to report Friday that Washington was very close to a deal with Pryor.

Pryor, who played quarterback at Ohio State, entered the NFL at that position in 2011 but found little success with the Oakland Raiders. He eventually landed with the Browns in 2015 after converting to a wide receiver, and his career took off this past season as he totaled 77 catches for 1,007 yards with four touchdowns in addition to eight rushes for 21 yards with a score.

Pryor, who turns 28 in June, was thought to be one of the more intriguing players available in free agency this offseason, but it’s clear teams were hesitant to give him a multiyear contract, perhaps weary of his short track record as an NFL receiver and/or whether he’ll stay out of trouble.

Bleacher Report tweeted just as the news of Pryor’s deal broke Friday that teams had significant concerns about the wideout’s character.

NFL teams have significant concerns about free agent Terrelle Pryor's character pic.twitter.com/0PjU8xFjQO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2017

It appears this is a make-good contract for Pryor, who could put himself in a position to land a more lucrative deal next offseason with a strong follow-up to his breakout 2016.

