NFL Rumors: Texans Trade Brock Osweiler, Second-Round Pick To Browns

The biggest shocker on the first day of NFL free agency came via a reported trade.

The Houston Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Schefter reported, citing league sources, Cleveland will send its 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston in exchange for the Texans’ sixth-rounder. While Houston doesn’t appear to get much of tangible value in return, the Texans do save $16 million and $10 million against the cap. The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract — with $37 million guaranteed — prior to the 2016 season.

So to put this another way, as NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo pointed out, the Browns essentially bought a second-round draft pick. Schefter also reported ” Cleveland is not committed to keeping Osweiler and is likely to try to trade him,” so that’s certainly something to monitor moving forward.

Osweiler spent the first four seasons of his career behind Peyton Manning as the backup in Denver. When Manning went down with an injury in 2015, Osweiler took over and played well enough to convince Houston he was worth nearly $40 million guaranteed. He struggled mightily in his first season as a full-time starter, however, completing just 59 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

