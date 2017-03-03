NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Will Consider Tyrod Taylor If Bills Move On

Share this:

The Buffalo Bills still haven’t made a decision on quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but it sounds like a market already is developing in the event the team moves on this offseason.

According to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, citing an NFL source, at least three teams are known to be interested in signing Taylor if the Bills release the veteran signal-caller: the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor sat out Buffalo’s 2016 regular-season finale as the Bills sought to prevent him from suffering an injury. If Taylor got hurt in that game and subsequently was unable to pass a physical this month, when the new league year starts, the quarterback would have been guaranteed roughly $30 million.

It was reasonable at that point to question whether Taylor figures into Buffalo’s long-term plans, and we really haven’t gained much clarity in that regard since the season wrapped up. Essentially, they just delayed the decision they’ll inevitably have to make on whether to pick up his contract option.

If the Bills elect not to exercise Taylor’s option, which would guarantee him $30.75 million, the 27-year-old will be free to sign with any NFL team. And given that he’s had some success as a starting quarterback, it’s easy to see why the aforementioned three teams reportedly would be interested in his services.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images