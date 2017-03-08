NFL Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Staying With Bills After Two Sides Agree To Deal

Share this:

It’s about time to remove Tyrod Taylor from the NFL’s offseason quarterback carousel.

Taylor and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a new restructured contract, the team announced Wednesday. The terms of the contract, however, aren’t yet known.

There was uncertainty about what might happen with Taylor, as the Bills had an option on the quarterback for the 2017 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported the Bills would have owed Taylor a $15.5 million roster bonus if he was on the roster March 11, which also would have guaranteed more than $30 million of his contract.

No one would argue Taylor is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but he’s proved serviceable in two seasons as the starter in Buffalo. The former sixth-round pick completed 62.6 of his passes over the last two seasons, throwing 37 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions on his way to a 94.2 passer rating.

Taylor staying in Buffalo should also affect the quarterback market around the league. That’s one less player off the board, with teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns expected to have interest.

