NFL Rumors: Why Adrian Peterson Might Be Interested In Joining Raiders

Adrian Peterson could have several suitors in free agency, but the Oakland Raiders might stand out as a potential destination.

Sources told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Wednesday that the Raiders have caught the running back’s attention. Oakland’s sturdy offensive line is one significant reason behind Peterson’s interest, ESPN’s Ben Goessling wrote of Anderson’s report.

The Minnesota Vikings declined their 2017 option on Peterson’s contract Tuesday, allowing him to enter free agency next week. Peterson told Anderson on Tuesday that the “door is still open to find some common ground” with Minnesota, but the 31-year-old indicated he would explore his options in the meantime.

Peterson will be 32 when the 2017 season kicks off. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants could be among the teams that give Peterson a look in the coming weeks, too, but his reported interest in the Raiders sure is intriguing.

