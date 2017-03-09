NFL Rumors: WR DeSean Jackson Expected To Sign With Buccaneers

Share this:

It appears quarterback Jameis Winston will have a new target in 2017.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson once the free agency period officially begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. There are no reported terms of the potential deal yet.

The 30-year-old wideout spent 2016 with the Washington Redskins, where he racked up 1,005 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in 15 games. Jackson will join a Tampa receiving corps that includes Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, where Jackson spent six seasons before heading to Washington, also were rumored to be interested in Jackson.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images