NFL Safety Signs With Ravens Because He Liked Their ‘Madden’ Jerseys

For some people, the “Madden NFL” games are more than just a game — they’re a way of life. And for one NFL player, the games were a vital tool in determining the next step in his career.

Safety Tony Jefferson, who recently signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, revealed Monday to NFL.com that seeing how he looked in different “Madden” jerseys played a factor in his decision. After browsing through various teams’ uniforms, Jefferson ultimately determined the Ravens’ uniform was the one for him.

“I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision,” Jefferson told NFL.com. “I put myself in different uniforms on Madden to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though.”

Although the Ravens are known for the vibrant purple seen on both their home and away jerseys, Jefferson thinks the team’s alternate uniforms bring the most style.

“Black on blacks, no question,” Jefferson said “Those (uniforms) are their best combination.”

Jefferson certainly isn’t alone in loving the “Madden” franchise. We’re pretty big fans too, as one of the games ranked among our favorite sports video games ever.

