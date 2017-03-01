NFL Salary Cap Set At $167 Million; Patriots’ Adjusted Number $172.3M

Share this:

The New England Patriots officially know how much money they can spend during the 2017 offseason.

The 2017 NFL salary cap is set at $167 million, and the Patriots carried over $5,292,335 in cap space from 2016. That means the Patriots’ adjusted cap number is $172,292,335. New England has $61,481,093 in cap space.

The Patriots should have no problem spending this offseason. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Malcolm Butler, tight end Martellus Bennett, defensive tackle Alan Branch, cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Duron Harmon are among the Patriots’ top free agents.

The Patriots reportedly won’t use their franchise tag on Hightower.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports