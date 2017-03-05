NFL Scouting Combine Live Stream: Watch Linebackers, Defensive Linemen

Share this:

The NFL Scouting Combine rolls on Sunday in Indianapolis, with linebackers, defensive linemen and defensive ends running through various drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texas A&M’s Myles Jarrett and Alabama’s Jonathan Allen — who very well could go first and second in the 2017 NFL Draft — headline this group of NFL hopefuls.

Here’s how you can watch the combine online:

When: Sunday, March 5 at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images