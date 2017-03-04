NFL Scouting Combine Live Stream: Watch Quarterbacks, Receivers, Tight Ends

Share this:

The NFL Scouting Combine rolls on Saturday in Indianapolis, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends running through various drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer headline the quarterback group. Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross are among the receivers to watch. When the tight ends hit the field, keep an eye on Alabama’s O.J. Howard and Miami’s David Njoku.

Here’s how you can watch the combine online:

When: Saturday, March 4, at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images