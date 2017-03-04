NFL Scouting Combine Live: Track Quarterback, Wide Receiver 40 Times

Share this:

9:22 a.m.: The first group of wide receivers are not running.

Rodney Adams, South Florida: 4.47 seconds

Quincy Adeboyejo, Ole Miss: 4.43

Victor Bolden, Jr., Oregon State: 4.55

Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington: 4.68

Billy Brown, Shepherd: 4.71

KD Cannon: Baylor: 4.47

9:17 a.m.: The first group of quarterbacks have begun running.

Josh Dobbs, Tennessee: 4.66 seconds

Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech: 4.83

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame: 4.84

Trevor Knight, Texas A&M: 4.54

Mitch Leidner, Minnesota: 5.01

Apparently there’s two groups. The first group is running again.

Dobbs: 4.65

Evans: 4.80

Kizer: 4.89

Knight: 4.63

Leidner: 4.94

9 a.m. ET: Day 2 of 2017 NFL Scouting Combine drills start at 9 a.m., and we bear good news: You don’t need to sit through 300-pound offensive linemen running 40-yard dashes today.

You can look back on how the offensive linemen and running backs performed Friday here.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends compete Saturday.

The top quarterback prospects today are UNC’s Mitchell (not Mitch) Trubisky, Notre Dame’s DesShone Kizer and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. The top wide receivers are Clemson’s Mike Williams, Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Washington’s John Ross, who might be the fastest player at the combine. The top tight ends are Alabama’s O.J. Howard, Miami’s Davis Njoku and Ole Miss’ Evan Engram.

Stay here as we update you on all 40-yard dash times and the top performers in other drills.

The Patriots should be looking for a tight end and slot receiver in this year’s NFL draft.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images