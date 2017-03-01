Boston Bruins

NHL Rumors: Bruins Acquire Forward Drew Stafford In Trade With Jets

by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 3:58PM
It first appeared the Boston Bruins didn’t make any moves before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline, but news broke shortly after the 3 p.m. ET cutoff that the team landed a forward.

The Bruins acquired veteran winger Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN.com’s Pierre LeBrun.

ESPN.com’s Joe McDonald was the first to report Wednesday that Boston acquired a forward, and he followed up a short time later by confirming the Bruins had indeed landed Stafford for a sixth-rounder.

Stafford has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 40 games with the Jets this season.

The 31-year-old spent his first eight-plus seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to Winnipeg in February 2015. Stafford, who totaled a career-high 31 goals and 52 points during the 2010-11 season, scored 21 goals last season.

