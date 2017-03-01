NHL Rumors: Bruins Interested In Trade For Coyotes’ Radim Vrbata?

Share this:

Will the Boston Bruins’ recent stretch of solid play under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy persuade general manager Don Sweeney to make a win-now move before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline?

Sweeney indicated Tuesday that nothing was imminent for Boston, but the Bruins are among the teams being tossed around in trade rumors involving Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata.

Elliotte Friedman was the first to suggest Wednesday morning that Boston was a team to watch in trade talks for Vrbata.

Some things to watch: BOS/maybe CAL on Vrbata. FLA/LA on Vanek. Del Zotto showcase last night for PHI. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2017

ESPN’s Craig Custance then reported a short time later that the Bruins were among at least five teams interested in Vrbata. The Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders also are interested in the 35-year-old forward, per Custance.

Flames, Bruins, Panthers, Penguins, Islanders among the interested in Vrbata. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

And don’t sleep on Boston’s biggest rival, the Montreal Canadiens, making a push.

Action picking up on Vrbata and the Montreal Canadiens remain in the mix of teams most interested. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

Vrbata, who’s currently in the midst of his 15th NHL season, has totaled 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points in 62 games with the Coyotes this season. He totaled 31 goals just two seasons ago, so he certainly would add some offensive punch to the Bruins’ lineup.

Vrbata likely would be just a rental, as he’s scheduled to become a free agent after this season. But he could be a worthwhile pickup for a team looking to add some depth for the stretch run.

