NHL Trade Deadline 2017: Latest Rumors, News, Updates As Teams Deal

So, uh, is there anyone left to deal?

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, to be exact), and you have to wonder how much really will happen given the flurry of activity in the days leading up to the actual trade deadline.

There’s been 16 trades just since Friday, which could make for a relatively boring day Wednesday. However, there are still some teams and players to monitor. Will the Colorado Avalanche move any of their younger talent? Matt Duchene’s name keeps popping up in rumors. And what do the Tampa Bay Lightning have left as they’ve apparently entered rebuild mode.

We’ll monitor all the news and rumors throughout the day, so be sure to check back early and often.

12:32 p.m.: The Los Angeles Kings don’t appear to be done, either. There’s plenty of smoke regarding them and Jarome Iginla.

Sounds like Kings zeroing in on Iginla, but have other options and may not be limited to one more move. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2017

12:28 p.m.: The Canadiens might have more on the table.

Habs still want to do more, not done yet — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

12:24 p.m.: More info on the Dwight King trade.

Habs announce they've acquired Dwight King from LA for a 2018 conditional 4th — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2017

12:22 p.m.: The Montreal Canadiens just added some more size by reportedly acquiring winger Dwight King from Los Angeles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to Sportsnet.

12:10 p.m.: Here’s a potentially interesting nugget about New York Islanders prospect Josh-Ho Sang.

The New York Islanders are talking with teams about

Joshua Ho-Sang, according to a league source. The… https://t.co/95eM1IOCK4 — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) March 1, 2017

But there’s also this.

#Isles source on rumor Ho-Sang being shopped: "Not true." As you were. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) March 1, 2017

12:08 p.m.: The Canadiens definitely appear to be doing plenty of tire kicking.

Some talk of Montreal having interest in Shane Doan #yotes #Habs — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 1, 2017

11:56 a.m.: We saw reports earlier the Arizona Coyotes were getting close to doing something. Could it center around Radim Vrbata?

Action picking up on Vrbata and the Montreal Canadiens remain in the mix of teams most interested. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2017

#Isles are in on Vrbata, but I'm told not aggressively. — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) March 1, 2017

11:55 a.m.: It appears the Red Wings added yet another third-round draft pick.

Vanek to FLA for a third-rounder. I don't think trade call yet, but that's what we're looking at — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2017

They’ll also get a player.

FLA gives up Dylan McIlrath and a third round pick to DET for Thomas Vanek. DET retains 50 per cent of salary. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 1, 2017

11:50 a.m.: The Florida Panthers are currently on the outside looking in, but they apparently feel they’ve got a chance to go for it down the stretch. According to reports, they’ve acquired Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings.

Vanek is going to FLA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2017

11:45 a.m.: Ryan Miller looks to be staying put.

Just been told by Canucks source, Ryan Miller will not be traded today.#NHLTrade — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) March 1, 2017

11:30 a.m.: Here we go …

Coyotes are close to finalizing a trade. Stay tuned. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2017

Then again …

Every @NHL GM I've spoken with today "slow" "not much" "not us" so, we're all hoping that changes ! @NHL @NHLNetwork 🥅 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 1, 2017

11:10 a.m.: Jarome Iginla wants a chance to win a Stanley Cup, and he’s certainly got better chances to do it somewhere other than Los Angeles, but the Kings reportedly have interest in the future Hall of Famer.

As per @TSNBobMcKenzie, Kings showing some interest in Jarome Iginla today… — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

11 a.m.: Longtime NHL reporter Adrian Dater spoke to Jarome Iginla’s agent, who’s still “hoping” his client is traded before the 3 p.m. deadline.

10:35 a.m.: The Blackhawks also reportedly are looking at forwards.

Source: #Blackhawks in the market for a forward prior to 2 p.m. trade deadline. — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) March 1, 2017

10:30 a.m.: What does Jarome Iginla have left? The numbers — 8 goals, 10 assists in 61 games — seem to suggest there isn’t much left in the 39-year-old’s tank. But if the price is right, might a contender looking for a little veteran leadership and experience make a move? The Avs probably would have to take on a good chunk of that salary, too.

There's still cautious optimism the #avs will be able to move Jarome Iginla today. Veteran winger carries a big cap hit: $5.3M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 1, 2017

10:20 a.m.: Earlier, we mentioned Marc-Andre Fleury, who looks to be staying put in Pittsburgh. It might be a different story for this group of goalies, though.

Goalie market is weird. Don't expect Fleury to be traded. But Halak (signed next year $4.5M cap hit), Neuvirth (rental), Mason (rental). — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 1, 2017

10 a.m.: Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Marian Gaborik is reportedly on the trading block.

Kings are trying to trade Marian Gaborik. Kings are trying to improve the team again today. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 1, 2017

9:20 a.m.: If the Penguins are going to get back to the Stanley Cup Final, there’s a good chance they’ll need to go through Washington and the Capitals’ high-powered offense. So it should come as no surprise the Penguins reportedly are checking in on defensemen.

Penguins still looking to add another D-man but nothing close at the moment… — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

9:14 a.m.: Shane Doan has spent more than 20 years in the NHL, all of them with one franchise, but it sounds he’s willing to move on and chase a Stanley Cup.

Doan trade talks will get serious later today. He's willing to waive NMC for right spot. 5-6 teams on his wishlist, up to teams to step up — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2017

9:05 a.m.: Marc-Andre Fleury’s name has come up here and there, but it doesn’t appear the Pittsburgh Penguins will move the goalie before the deadline.

I don't expect Marc-André Fleury to be traded today. #tvasports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 1, 2017

8:40 a.m.: Drew Stafford, one of a handful of rentals potentially in play, looks to be on the move.

Drew Stafford is the top of discussion for a few teams today. Move from Jets looks inevitable.#NHLTrade — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) March 1, 2017

8:30 a.m.: This is a pretty good summation of where things stand, via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, as the sun starts to rise on the NHL.

Some things to watch: BOS/maybe CAL on Vrbata. FLA/LA on Vanek. Del Zotto showcase last night for PHI. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2017

7:55 a.m.: While you slept, the Montreal Canadiens added another agitator to the mix, acquiring Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth-round pick. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks went out and acquired Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks to reinforce their forward group.

Here are the details from tonight's late trades. More deadline coverage comes your way Wednesday at 8aE! pic.twitter.com/glR0Js0kVo — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 1, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images