NHL Trade Deadline 2017: Latest Rumors, News, Updates As Teams Deal

So, uh, is there anyone left to deal?
The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, to be exact), and you have to wonder how much really will happen given the flurry of activity in the days leading up to the actual trade deadline.
There’s been 16 trades just since Friday, which could make for a relatively boring day Wednesday. However, there are still some teams and players to monitor. Will the Colorado Avalanche move any of their younger talent? Matt Duchene’s name keeps popping up in rumors. And what do the Tampa Bay Lightning have left as they’ve apparently entered rebuild mode.
We’ll monitor all the news and rumors throughout the day, so be sure to check back early and often.
12:32 p.m.: The Los Angeles Kings don’t appear to be done, either. There’s plenty of smoke regarding them and Jarome Iginla.
12:28 p.m.: The Canadiens might have more on the table.
12:24 p.m.: More info on the Dwight King trade.
12:22 p.m.: The Montreal Canadiens just added some more size by reportedly acquiring winger Dwight King from Los Angeles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to Sportsnet.
12:10 p.m.: Here’s a potentially interesting nugget about New York Islanders prospect Josh-Ho Sang.
But there’s also this.
12:08 p.m.: The Canadiens definitely appear to be doing plenty of tire kicking.
11:56 a.m.: We saw reports earlier the Arizona Coyotes were getting close to doing something. Could it center around Radim Vrbata?
11:55 a.m.: It appears the Red Wings added yet another third-round draft pick.
They’ll also get a player.
11:50 a.m.: The Florida Panthers are currently on the outside looking in, but they apparently feel they’ve got a chance to go for it down the stretch. According to reports, they’ve acquired Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings.
11:45 a.m.: Ryan Miller looks to be staying put.
11:30 a.m.: Here we go …
Then again …
11:10 a.m.: Jarome Iginla wants a chance to win a Stanley Cup, and he’s certainly got better chances to do it somewhere other than Los Angeles, but the Kings reportedly have interest in the future Hall of Famer.
11 a.m.: Longtime NHL reporter Adrian Dater spoke to Jarome Iginla’s agent, who’s still “hoping” his client is traded before the 3 p.m. deadline.
10:35 a.m.: The Blackhawks also reportedly are looking at forwards.
10:30 a.m.: What does Jarome Iginla have left? The numbers — 8 goals, 10 assists in 61 games — seem to suggest there isn’t much left in the 39-year-old’s tank. But if the price is right, might a contender looking for a little veteran leadership and experience make a move? The Avs probably would have to take on a good chunk of that salary, too.
10:20 a.m.: Earlier, we mentioned Marc-Andre Fleury, who looks to be staying put in Pittsburgh. It might be a different story for this group of goalies, though.
10 a.m.: Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Marian Gaborik is reportedly on the trading block.
9:20 a.m.: If the Penguins are going to get back to the Stanley Cup Final, there’s a good chance they’ll need to go through Washington and the Capitals’ high-powered offense. So it should come as no surprise the Penguins reportedly are checking in on defensemen.
9:14 a.m.: Shane Doan has spent more than 20 years in the NHL, all of them with one franchise, but it sounds he’s willing to move on and chase a Stanley Cup.
9:05 a.m.: Marc-Andre Fleury’s name has come up here and there, but it doesn’t appear the Pittsburgh Penguins will move the goalie before the deadline.
8:40 a.m.: Drew Stafford, one of a handful of rentals potentially in play, looks to be on the move.
8:30 a.m.: This is a pretty good summation of where things stand, via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, as the sun starts to rise on the NHL.
7:55 a.m.: While you slept, the Montreal Canadiens added another agitator to the mix, acquiring Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth-round pick. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks went out and acquired Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks to reinforce their forward group.
