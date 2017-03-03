Nick Mangold Has Hilarious Response To Being Cut By Jets While At Disney World

Share this:

They say dreams are supposed to come true at Disney World, but that apparently wasn’t the case for Nick Mangold.

Mangold currently is without an NFL home after the New York Jets cut the Pro Bowl center Saturday. And to make matters worse, he learned the unfortunate news while he was on vacation at Disney World.

And he has some pretty funny proof.

I haven’t been to Disney World since I was 8 years old, but that sure looks like an unhappy Mangold on Splash Mountain. Perhaps the start of the new league year and free agency March 9 at 4 p.m. ET will flip that frown around.

