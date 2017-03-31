Clearly, Lots Of ‘GoldenEye’ Fans Voted In This Classic Consoles Poll

Share this:

If you’re a hardcore soldier in the console wars, it seems like you sit on one side of the fence or the other: Xbox One vs. PlayStation 4.

But one thing seems to be certain: Everyone loves classic Nintendo.

MuchGames recently surveyed the opinions of over 2,000 gamers on various aspects of classic gaming, including which classic consoles they prefer. The results are pretty interesting, and show that while Nintendo might not dominate the present, it certainly ruled the past.

Graphic courtesy of MuchGames

As always, the Sega Genesis is criminally underrated. Though, in its defense, the consoles ranked above it all are amazing.

Thankfully, most of these systems can still be found online or at select retailers. If you can get your hands on one (and you can get it to boot up and work without issue), you have hours of fun ahead of you.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Marcelo deOliveira