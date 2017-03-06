Nintendo Switch Can Handle Being Dropped Many Times Before It Breaks

Share this:

Tweet







Nintendo Switch is many things, but durable-looking isn’t one of them. Despite the system’s flimsy appearance, however, you might me surprised just how much of a beating Nintendo’s new console can take.

If you’re one of the lucky few who managed to get your hands on a Switch when it launched, there’s a pretty good chance you weren’t in a rush to smash it or test its durability. Thankfully, you don’t need to, as the guys over at GizmoSlip posted a video to their YouTube page that shows just many drops Switch can handle.

Now, we’re not recommending you take a laissez-faire approach in transporting your Switch, but the video does suggest even the clumsiest of people will be able to enjoy their new home/portable hybrid console without stressing.

Ultimately, however, it comes down to what you prefer. As the video points out, Switch won’t necessarily break or shatter, but it will scratch and bruise rather easily. That’s the opposite approach taken by some electronic companies, but if you ask us, we’d rather have something that can take a bit of a pounding.