Nintendo Switch’s Limited Supply Forces Gamers To Take Extreme Measures

What felt like a long, arduous wait ended Thursday night for some gamers, but extended a little longer for others.

Switch, Nintendo’s new home/portable hybrid gaming console, released Thursday night to lines of gamers forming outside various retailers across the U.S. For a small group in Chelmsford, Mass., who couldn’t get their hands on the console at midnight, however, the new system was worth pulling an all-nighter for.

Talk about dedication.

Their efforts were particularly impressive given the frigid temperatures throughout most of New England on Thursday. See how it went for them in the video above.

Early reviews of Nintendo’s new console are all over the place, so we’re going to give our Switch a little more time before deciding if it lives up to our lofty expectations. One thing we can’t stress enough, however, is to avoid eating Switch’s game cartridges at all costs.