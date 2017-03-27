Nintendo, Vermont Farm Apparently Squaring Off In Cow-Milking Challenge

Share this:

Despite how easy “1-2-Switch” makes it look, cow milking is a pretty difficult job, something one farm in Vermont is intent on proving.

Billings Farm & Museum, located in Woodstock, Vt., posted a letter to its Facebook on Friday challenging Nintendo to an actual cow-milking competition. The invitation comes in response to “1-2- Switch,” a game for the Nintendo Switch that includes a variety of mini games, including one centered around virtual cow milking.

Nintendo quickly replied with “Challenge accepted” in the post’s comment section, to which Billings responded by saying “Good luck! We’ve been at this over 100 years.”

Apparently, it might not be long before this dairy-filled absurdity actually takes place.

“They’re actually going up there this week,” a Nintendo of America representative told Polygon.

Although “1-2-Switch” has some appeal, the game is part of a small game library that currently makes the Switch difficult to recommend.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo