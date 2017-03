Share this:

A berth to the Sweet 16 in the South Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament will be on the line Sunday when No. 1 seed North Carolina plays No. 8 seed Arkansas at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

UNC has advanced to the Sweet 16 or further in six straight seasons.

Here’s how to watch North Carolina-Arkansas online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 6:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

