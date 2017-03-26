North Carolina Vs. Kentucky Highlights: Re-Live Incredible Elite 8 Ending

Share this:

The North Carolina Tar Heels punched their ticket to the Final Four of the 2017 NCAA Tournament with a thrilling Elite 8 win over Kentucky on Sunday night.

Kentucky tied the game 73-73 with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second half when top 10 NBA prospect Malik Monk hit a sensational 3-point shot. But the Tar Heels came right down the floor and Luke Maye hit the go-ahead basket with 0.3 seconds left.

Kentucky turned the ball over on the ensuing possession with an inbounds pass that traveled the length of the court but didn’t land in play. UNC then wasted the last few tenths of a second to secure the 75-73 win.

North Carolina is the champion of the South Region, and the Tar Heels will play Midwest Region champ Oregon in the Final Four next Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images