North Carolina Vs. Texas Southern Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

North Carolina once again has championship aspirations, and the No. 1 seed Tar Heels will begin their NCAA Tournament run Friday against No. 16 seed Texas Southern.

UNC is the top seed in the South Region, but that quarter of the bracket is loaded with quality teams, including No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed UCLA. Friday’s game shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the Tar Heels, though.

Here’s how to watch UNC vs. Texas Southern online.

When: Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images