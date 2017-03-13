Northwestern Goes Crazy After Earning First-Ever March Madness Berth

Share this:

Tweet







The March Madness field was revealed Sunday and for the first time in program history, the Northwestern Wildcats will be dancing.

After a 23-11 season, including a 10-7 record in the Big Ten, Northwestern punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, claiming the No. 8 seed in the West Region.

It was a long, 78-year March Madness drought for the Wildcats. That’s why it comes as no surprise that Northwestern players and fans absolutely lost their minds when the selection was announced.

You can check out the craziness in the videos below.

Go Cats! So proud of my alma mater!! #Northwestern is going to the tournament!!! (📹 @Matt_Fortuna) pic.twitter.com/yVQU25flso — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) March 12, 2017

The historic moment was not lost on Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, who spoke with the CBS Sports crew after receiving the terrific news.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins talks about making program history. #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/lwZa059c93 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 12, 2017

Northwestern will take on No. 9 Vanderbilt in its first-round matchup Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images