Northwestern Goes Crazy After Earning First-Ever March Madness Berth

The March Madness field was revealed Sunday and for the first time in program history, the Northwestern Wildcats will be dancing.
After a 23-11 season, including a 10-7 record in the Big Ten, Northwestern punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, claiming the No. 8 seed in the West Region.
It was a long, 78-year March Madness drought for the Wildcats. That’s why it comes as no surprise that Northwestern players and fans absolutely lost their minds when the selection was announced.
You can check out the craziness in the videos below.
The historic moment was not lost on Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, who spoke with the CBS Sports crew after receiving the terrific news.
Northwestern will take on No. 9 Vanderbilt in its first-round matchup Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images
