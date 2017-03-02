Northwestern Might Have Sealed First Tourney Bid With Incredible Prayer At Buzzer

Share this:

If Northwestern finally makes the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this season, we’ll all likely look back at March 1 as the night the Wildcats broke their program-long curse.

And what a way to do it.

It appeared as though Northwestern and Michigan were heading to overtime with their Big Ten Conference clash tied with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation, but the Wildcats made sure that didn’t happen.

Instead, Nathan Taphorn inbounded the pass by tossing up a Hail Mary the full length of the court to Dererk Pardon, who made the game-winning bucket as time expired to give the Wildcats a 67-65 win.

That March Madness you always hear about pic.twitter.com/MhMwlKbN2T — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) March 2, 2017

Go crazy, Northwestern. At 21-9, now looks as good a time as ever to make your first ever NCAA Tournament.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images