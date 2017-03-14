Norway Hockey Teams Set Longest-Game Record With Eight-Overtime Contest

Share this:

Norwegian hockey teams Storhamar and Sparta have given their fans more free hockey than they could ever desire.

The teams played what is believed to be the longest hockey game in history Sunday in the GET-ligaen (Norway league) playoffs, with their game ending in the eighth overtime period, almost eight-and-a-half hours after it started.

The teams launched a total of 189 shots at each others’ goals, the last of which being this game-winner Joakim Jensen scored at 2:32 a.m. local time.

Storhamar vs. Sparta eclipsed the record the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons had held for over 80 years. The 1936 Stanley Cup finals game between Detroit and Montreal ended during the sixth overtime period and is the longest NHL game in history.

The players were understandably exhausted after the game, but they have little time to recover as they’ll play game six of their best-of-seven quarterfinal series Tuesday.