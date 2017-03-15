Not Clearing Snow Off Your Car Will Get You Pulled Over In Massachusetts

Winter storm Stella battered the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving brutal driving conditions for all drivers. But as dangerous as the snow on the ground can be for driving, sometimes the snow on your vehicle can be just as dangerous.
Driving in snow is difficult, no matter how souped up your vehicle is. It’s likely far more difficult, however, if three-quarters of your windshield is covered with snow and ice. Who would do such a thing? Well, people in Massachusetts did Wednesday, and the police let them know such fragrant laziness would not be tolerated.
We’re not sure what this person was thinking. But as bad as their attempt at clearing their windshield was, at least they weren’t carrying the entire snowstorm with them.
It’s unfortunate some people seem to forget, but not clearing snow off your vehicle puts yourself and others on the road in danger. Still, driving in a blizzard is hard, so here are a few tips that could help you improve.
