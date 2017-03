Share this:

Notre Dame earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament after losing to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final, and the Fighting Irish will open March Madness against Princeton.

The No. 12 seed Tigers won the first ever Ivy League tournament with a victory over Yale.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame-Princeton online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images