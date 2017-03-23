Nuggets Reporter Hilariously Trolls LeBron James With LaVar Ball Joke

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way as of late.

The father of UCLA star guard Lonzo Ball continues to dominate headlines with his outrageous claims and boisterous nature.

The newest feud Ball has found himself a part of is a war of words with LeBron James. Ball unnecessarily gave his projection on how James’ children’s basketball careers would pan out, which the Cleveland Cavaliers forward naturally took exception to.

As expected, Ball didn’t backtrack nor apologize for his comments, instead opted to double down on his outlandish words.

James and Ball’s feud has captivated the sports world, and even made its way to an NBA sideline. During the Cavaliers matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Nuggets reporter Vic Lombardi hilariously trolled James with a chirp about Ball.

You can hear Lombardi’s banter in the video below.

While Lombardi was obviously joking around, Ball probably doesn’t think of the comments as a troll effort. Considering Ball believes he can beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, he can certainly take down James as well … right?

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images