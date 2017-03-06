Obi Melifonwu, Kevin King Among Monday’s NFL Combine Standouts

Share this:

The NFL Scouting Combine is over as the league quickly turns the page to free agency.

Before we start looking at pro players, however, it’s time to highlight the best performances from the final day of the combine, when cornerbacks and safeties worked out.

These five players stood out the most.

CB MARSHON LATTIMORE, OHIO STATE

Projected Round: First

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 193 pounds

40-Time: 4.36 seconds (third)

10-Yard Split: ?

3-Cone: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

Vertical Leap: 38.5 inches (third)

Broad Jump: 11 feet (second)

Bench: DNP

Lattimore confirmed his first-round grade by acing his speed and explosion drills then suffered a hip flexor. He’ll finish his workout at his pro day.

S OBI MELIFONWU, UCONN

Projected Round: Second

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 224 pounds

40-Time: 4.40 seconds (first)

10-Yard Split: ?

3-Cone: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

Vertical Leap: 44 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 9 inches (first)

Bench: 17 reps (eighth)

Melifonwu will enter the NFL as one of its most explosive athletes of all time. Teams likely will experiment with moving him to corner after seeing his testing speed.

S MARCUS WILLIAMS, UTAH

Projected Round: Second-Third

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202 pounds

40-Time: 4.56 seconds (ninth)

10-Yard Split: ?

3-Cone: 6.85 seconds (fifth)

Short Shuttle: 4.20 seconds (sixth)

Vertical Leap: 43.5 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 9 inches (third)

Bench: 14 reps (14th)

That’s just a good all-around combine for one of the top-rated safeties. He’d be a perfect fit for the Patriots.

CB KEVIN KING, WASHINGTON

Projected Round: Second-Third

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

40-Time: 4.43 seconds (eighth)

10-Yard Split: 1.50 seconds

3-Cone: 6.56 seconds (first)

Short Shuttle: 3.89 seconds (first)

Vertical Leap: 39.5 inches (second)

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench: 11 reps (19th)

King outperformed his higher-profile Huskies teammates Sidney Jones and Budda Baker on Monday. All three are great players.

CB SHAQUILL GRIFFIN, CENTRAL FLORIDA

Projected Round: Undrafted

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 194 pounds

40-Time: 4.38 seconds (fourth)

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

3-Cone: 6.87 seconds (10th)

Short Shuttle: 4.14 seconds (eighth)

Vertical Leap: 38.5 inches (third)

Broad Jump: 11 feet (second)

Bench: 17 reps (sixth)

Griffin came out of nowhere by finishing in the top 10 in every combine drill. Given his size, speed, explosion, agility and strength, he’ll likely hear his name called now on draft day.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images