Off-Road Trimmings, Hemi V-8 Make Ram Power Wagon Seriously Capable Truck

If you’re a fan of off-roaders, the current automotive landscape is like heaven on earth.

After Ford had a lot of success with the first-generation F-150 Raptor, seemingly every manufacturer started launching extremely capable off-road versions of their pickups and SUVs. One of the most-recent models to get the go-anywhere treatment is the Ram 2500.

Ram introduced the new 2500 Power Wagon for the 2017 model year, and even though it’s down on power compared to the Raptor, it’s still a serious player in the segment.

The Power Wagon’s 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 produces 410 horsepower and 429 foot-pounds of torque, giving it a towing capacity just shy of 10,000 pounds. To ensure that power can be used almost anywhere, Ram gave it Bilstein shocks, 33-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, electronically disconnecting sway bars, electronically locking differentials and hill-descent control.

Also, on the off-chance you do get stuck, it has a 12,000-pound capacity wench on the front.

Craig Fitzgerald from BestRide.com recently spent some time with NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava to discuss its off-road equipment, and everything else that sets the 2017 Ram Power Wagon apart from a normal 2500.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrylser Automobiles