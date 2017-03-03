Ohio State Football Players Show Off Athleticism In Entertaining Dunk Contest

Ohio State has one of the best college football programs in the country, so it should come as no surprise that some of its players excel at multiple sports.
The Buckeyes put their athleticism on display Wednesday in what we can only imagine was a great day for their football players. Not only did the guys find out they’d get an open gym on what was supposed to be their final day of mat drills, but they also got some new LeBron James sneakers and tested them out by having their own dunk contest.
And the results were a whole lot of fun.
Defensive lineman Rashod Berry and linebacker Malik Harrison, both freshman, were the standouts on the court, but in the end, it was Harrison who took the crown for dunking over a teammate.
The Ohio State basketball team was 17-13 and 10th in the Big Ten Conference as of Friday, so perhaps they should look into recruiting some football players.
