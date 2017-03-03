P.K. Subban Honored By Canadiens, Fans In Emotional Return To Montreal

Share this:

What a moment.

P.K. Subban returned to Montreal, where he played the first seven seasons of his NHL career, on Thursday, and it sure was an emotional night at the Bell Centre.

Subban had quite the run in Montreal, winning the Norris Trophy in 2013 and twice being named an All-Star. And the Canadiens honored the defenseman with a moving video tribute before dropping the puck against his new team, the Nashville Predators.

Bon retour P.K.! / Welcome back P.K.! pic.twitter.com/PFijB3hsGP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 3, 2017

Subban was moved to tears by the video and the standing ovation he received from the Canadiens fans.

I am very glad I'm not the person who traded this guy pic.twitter.com/uvHQL1xSta — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 3, 2017

The Canadiens traded Subban to Nashville during the offseason for defenseman Shea Weber, and this was his first time back at the Bell Centre since the stunning move. Montreal won 2-1.

