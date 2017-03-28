Did Panthers Troll Falcons Over Super Bowl Loss In Now-Deleted Tweet?

Share this:

The Carolina Panthers might have executed some top-level trolling Tuesday on Twitter.

March 28 — or 3/28 — was a joyous day for New England Patriots fans, as it represented the score of Super Bowl LI before the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead, making the Pats champions. However, we can’t say the same for the Falcons, as they spent the day getting made fun of again.

And it appears their division rival Panthers joined in, too.

The team tweeted a photo of quarterback Cam Newton, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, backup quarterback Derek Anderson and running back Jonathan Stewart, which seemed innocuous enough. But if you look at who was tagged in the photo, you can see it probably was a subtle jab at the Falcons.

The tweet since has been deleted, but here’s a screenshot, via FOXSports.com:

Yup, only Anderson and Stewart are tagged, standing on the right side wearing Nos. 3 and 28, respectively.

We’ll likely never hear the truth, but it’s pretty safe to say the tagging was intentional. The fact the Panthers deleted the tweet only adds fuel to the fire.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images