Patrice Bergeron Nets His 17th Goal Of The Season In First Period Against Senators

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins did not get off to the start that they had hoped for against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. The Senators jumped on the Bruins early with two first period goals by Derick Brassard and Jean-Gabriel Pageau to lead 2-0 for most of the first period.

The Bruins were able to get one back late in the first period thanks to Patrice Bergeron. On a great heads up play by Torey Krug to pinch along the boards, Bergeron was able to get free in the middle of the ice and spun a quick wrist shot through Senators goalie Craig Anderson.

To see Bergeron’s 17th goal of the year check out the video above in the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports