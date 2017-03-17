Oilers’ Patrick Maroon Scores Twice, Fights Bruins’ Adam McQuaid In First Period

Share this:

Edmonton Oilers winger Patrick Maroon let his presence be known Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

Maroon gave the Oilers an early 2-0 edge as he netted two goals in the opening 5:30 of the contest. Later in the period, he engaged in some fisticuffs as he dropped the gloves with Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid.

To see a recap of Maroon’s well-rounded opening frame, check out the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images